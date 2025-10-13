Outrage as a randy University Lecturer is caught on secret camera ‘harassing’ a female student in his office while promising her good grades (VIDEO)







Monday, October 13, 2025 - A disturbing video circulating online has exposed a predatory university lecturer caught on secret camera harassing a female student in his office.

The footage, reportedly filmed by someone who had been tipped off about his behavior, shows the lecturer standing uncomfortably close to the student and attempting to touch her inappropriately.

The student, visibly uneasy, resists his advances and firmly rejects his offer - believed to be tied to promises of better grades.

This appalling incident has sparked widespread outrage, with netizens demanding swift disciplinary action and justice for the victim.

Many have come forward to share similar experiences, revealing a toxic culture in some universities where female students are coerced into compromising situations under the threat of academic sabotage.

One furious netizens said: “This is not flirtation, it’s abuse of power. Such behavior is not only unethical - it’s criminal.”

“Universities must stop turning a blind eye and start protecting their students.”

