Nyabari Masaba MP, DANIEL MANDUKU’s former side chick, SAMANTHA NYANCHAMA, exposed as a serial homewrecker - “She would call my husband and send him private PHOTOs in the middle of the night”







Wednesday, October 8, 2025 - Samantha Nyanchama, a woman who has been previously been linked to a romantic affair with Nyabari Masaba MP, Daniel Manduku, is reportedly a notorious homewrecker targeting rich men.

One woman claimed that Nyanchama had been communicating with her husband at odd hours and allegedly sending him private photos, sparking tension in their home.

She got fed up with her husband’s cheating behaviours and left her marriage.

Another source alleged that Nyanchama’s controversial lifestyle may have been influenced by her upbringing, claiming that similar patterns were observed in her family background.

“Samantha learnt it from her mother. She has destroyed many marriages in Kisii, my uncle’s being one of them. She has targeted rich men to sustain her lifestyle for the longest,” the source said.

Nyanchama came into the limelight not long time ago after she was involved in an online spat with one of her baby daddies, who accused her of having an affair with MP Manduku.

The legislator reportedly dumped her after the publicized scandal.

See receipts.

Her photos



