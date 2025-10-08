More women accuse Uhuru’s ally and The Bulls Karen Director, ANDREW WAKAHIU of misconduct - “He touched me and threatened me with a gun,” One alleges

Wednesday,
October 8, 2025 - Fresh accusations have surfaced against Andrew Wakahiu, the Director of
The Bulls Karen and
former Head of the Presidential Delivery Unit under retired President Uhuru Kenyatta, with
more women now coming forward to share disturbing accounts of alleged
harassment.
Several former employees claim that Wakahiu routinely made inappropriate advances toward female staff members and delayed salaries,
allegedly using his position to intimidate and silence them.
One woman, speaking on condition of anonymity, alleged that
Wakahiu once threatened
her with a firearm after
she rejected his advances.
Other former staff members have echoed similar sentiments,
describing what they called a toxic
and fearful working environment.
See the confessions from more victims.
