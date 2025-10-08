More women accuse Uhuru’s ally and The Bulls Karen Director, ANDREW WAKAHIU of misconduct - “He touched me and threatened me with a gun,” One alleges







Wednesday, October 8, 2025 - Fresh accusations have surfaced against Andrew Wakahiu, the Director of The Bulls Karen and former Head of the Presidential Delivery Unit under retired President Uhuru Kenyatta, with more women now coming forward to share disturbing accounts of alleged harassment.

Several former employees claim that Wakahiu routinely made inappropriate advances toward female staff members and delayed salaries, allegedly using his position to intimidate and silence them.

One woman, speaking on condition of anonymity, alleged that Wakahiu once threatened her with a firearm after she rejected his advances.

Other former staff members have echoed similar sentiments, describing what they called a toxic and fearful working environment.

