Fresh twist as it emerges that CLAIRE may have falsely accused UHURU’s ally, ANDREW WAKAHIU of taking advantage of her - “She went to his house willingly and they had a good time”







Wednesday, October 8, 2025 - A new twist has emerged in the ongoing controversy involving Andrew Wakahiu, a close ally of former President Uhuru Kenyatta and the director of The Bulls Karen, after his former employee, identified as Claire, accused him of taking advantage of her.

Claire took to social media, alleging that Wakahiu had been exploiting female staff members at his restaurant and that many of the victims were too afraid to speak out.

However, new claims from individuals close to both parties suggest that there may be conflicting accounts of what transpired.

According to one source, Claire allegedly visited Wakahiu’s home voluntarily, and the two were reportedly involved in a consensual relationship before their fallout.

The same source further claimed that tensions arose after the end of the relationship, leading to the current public dispute.

The Kenyan DAILY POST