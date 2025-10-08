Veteran actress and media personality NINI WACERA exposes how ‘her boyfriend’ Pastor ROBERT BURALE conned her Ksh250,000 and vanished! (VIDEO)







Wednesday, October 8, 2025 - After Pastor Robert Burale’s ex-wife, Rozinah Mwakideu, opened up about their brief and turbulent marriage in a candid podcast with her brother, radio host Alex Mwakideu, the internet has been buzzing with renewed scrutiny of Burale’s past.

Twelve years after their separation, Rozinah didn’t hold back, calling her marriage to Burale “the darkest period” of her life and “the biggest mistake” she ever made.

Adding to the controversy, a resurfaced video of veteran actress and media personality Nini Wacera has reignited public interest.

In the clip, Nini recounts how Burale allegedly conned her out of KSh 250,000 back in 2004.

She had saved the money to buy a car and trusted Burale - who claimed to be a car dealer - to source one for her.

After sending her photos of a vehicle he claimed to be driving from Mombasa to Nairobi, he disappeared.

Nini later encountered Burale at an acting audition, where she says he was targeting unsuspecting actresses.

Despite confronting him and pressing charges, she never recovered her money.

Burale, who later claimed to be born again and promised to refund her, never followed through.

She also shared that during their brief dating period, Burale avoided intimacy, which she initially interpreted as a sign of strong moral values.

In hindsight, she believes it was part of a calculated scheme.

These revelations have fueled speculation online, with some suggesting that Burale might be “playing for other team” - a cheeky reference to the slang “SIM 2.”

As more voices emerge, the conversation around Burale’s past continues to stir debate across social media.

Watch the video below.

You gotta give it to Robert Burale. He knows his craft https://t.co/bpcUtxGr5r pic.twitter.com/NajKoGnU54 — 𝗨𝗡𝗗𝗘𝗥𝗥𝗔𝗧𝗘𝗗 𝗡𝗜𝗡𝗝𝗔 (@iamjoseh_) October 7, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST