Veteran actress and media personality NINI WACERA exposes how ‘her boyfriend’ Pastor ROBERT BURALE conned her Ksh250,000 and vanished! (VIDEO)

Wednesday, October 8, 2025 - After Pastor Robert Burale’s ex-wife, Rozinah Mwakideu, opened up about their brief and turbulent marriage in a candid podcast with her brother, radio host Alex Mwakideu, the internet has been buzzing with renewed scrutiny of Burale’s past.
Twelve years after their separation, Rozinah didn’t hold
back, calling her marriage to Burale “the darkest period” of her life and “the
biggest mistake” she ever made.
Adding to the controversy, a resurfaced video of veteran
actress and media personality Nini Wacera has reignited public interest.
In the clip, Nini recounts how Burale allegedly conned her
out of KSh 250,000 back in 2004.
She had saved the money to buy a car and trusted Burale - who
claimed to be a car dealer - to source one for her.
After sending her photos of a vehicle he claimed to be
driving from Mombasa to Nairobi, he disappeared.
Nini later encountered Burale at an acting audition, where
she says he was targeting unsuspecting actresses.
Despite confronting him and pressing charges, she never
recovered her money.
Burale, who later claimed to be born again and promised to
refund her, never followed through.
She also shared that during their brief dating period,
Burale avoided intimacy, which she initially interpreted as a sign of strong
moral values.
In hindsight, she believes it was part of a calculated
scheme.
These revelations have fueled speculation online, with some
suggesting that Burale might be “playing for other team” - a cheeky reference
to the slang “SIM 2.”
As more voices emerge, the conversation around Burale’s past
continues to stir debate across social media.
Watch the video below.
You gotta give it to Robert Burale. He knows his craft https://t.co/bpcUtxGr5r pic.twitter.com/NajKoGnU54— 𝗨𝗡𝗗𝗘𝗥𝗥𝗔𝗧𝗘𝗗 𝗡𝗜𝗡𝗝𝗔 (@iamjoseh_) October 7, 2025
