ABEL MUTUA recounts terrifying knife-point robbery experience in Kahawa West – “My iPhone 16 Pro Max gone”







Wednesday, October 8, 2025 - Popular actor and filmmaker, Abel Mutua, has opened up about a harrowing experience after being robbed at knife-point in Kahawa West, Nairobi.

In a post on Instagram on Wednesday, October 8th, Mutua recounted the chilling ordeal that took place the previous night.

Known for his roles in Tahidi High and The Real Househelps of Kawangware, the award-winning content creator revealed that he lost several valuable items, including his iPhone 16 Pro Max and Bose headphones.

Despite the loss, Mutua expressed deep gratitude for escaping unharmed.

“The young men in Kahawa West ‘welcomed me to the city’ yesterday,” he said.

“My phone is gone, my headphones too. But the most important thing is, despite the huge knives they were carrying, they spared my life.”

He added that the attack occurred just across from the Kenyatta University Teaching, Referral & Research Hospital (KUTRRH) morgue.

“Ironically, they attacked me right across from the morgue. If they had decided otherwise, I’d have woken up there today.”

“Bless them for sparing a life,” he reflected.





The Kenyan DAILY POST