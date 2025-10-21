Heartbreaking documentary showing how Kenyan parents are ‘selling’ their children to ‘tourists’ in Kilifi for as little as Ksh 8,000 sparks outrage (VIDEO)







Tuesday, October 21, 2025 - A harrowing documentary has ignited a firestorm online, exposing a dark underbelly of tourism along Kenya’s idyllic coastline.

In places like Kilifi and Watamu - known for their sun-kissed beaches and vibrant culture - poverty has created a heartbreaking vulnerability.

The expose reveals how some beach boys, driven by desperation, act as intermediaries for foreign predators posing as tourists, procuring children as young as eight.

Even more unsettling is the complicity of some parents, who, facing crushing economic hardship, allow their children to be exploited in exchange for money.

Undercover journalists captured one such transaction in Kilifi, where a father permitted access to two children under ten.

What’s most alarming is the apparent silence from authorities.

The documentary suggests that this exploitation is an open secret, ignored due to the revenue tourism generates.

Social media has erupted in outrage, with users demanding accountability and protection for these innocent lives.

