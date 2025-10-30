Heartbreak as a young man discovers the baby he was expecting never existed - His girlfriend duped him (PHOTOs)







Thursday, October 30, 2025 - A young man identified as Jaay Kizz was left devastated after discovering that the baby he had been eagerly waiting to welcome into the world never existed.

For 42 weeks, Jaay lived every father’s dream - anticipating the birth of his first child, attending a baby shower surrounded by loved ones, and even choosing a name for his unborn son, Jatorry.

But that dream turned into a nightmare when he learnt that the entire pregnancy had been a lie.

According to reports, Jaay’s girlfriend had claimed to be pregnant for nearly a year.

She reportedly refused to let him accompany her to medical check-ups, always insisting that she preferred to go alone.

Trusting her fully, Jaay supported her emotionally and financially, never suspecting anything was wrong.

The heartbreaking truth emerged when she told him she was being induced at a local hospital.

Overwhelmed with excitement, Jaay rushed there to be by her side, only to be told by hospital staff that no such patient had ever been admitted.

That was the moment reality hit him: the pregnancy was a fabrication.

There was no baby, no labor, and no future family, just a painful deception that left him emotionally broken.

His story has since gone viral online.

