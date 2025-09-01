Why late PAPA SHIRANDULA was disappointed by AWINJA’s pregnancy - WILBRODA reveals!





Monday, September 1, 2025 - Media personality and actress, Jacquey Nyaminde better known as Wilbroda, has shared a heartfelt behind-the-scenes story from her days on the beloved TV show Papa Shirandula.

Speaking on a podcast, Wilbroda revealed that the late Charles Bukeko, Papa himself, was genuinely upset when fellow cast member Jackie Vike, famously known as Awinja, became pregnant.

According to Wilbroda, Papa wasn’t just a colleague or lead actor; he embodied the role of a father figure to the young cast.

She recalled how deeply protective he was, often checking in on their personal lives and guiding them beyond the cameras.

“When Vike got pregnant, Papa was not happy. He kept calling me, asking who was responsible, saying he didn’t like how it had happened,” she recounted.

“But his reaction came from a place of concern, not judgment. He really felt responsible for us.”

Wilbroda explained that Papa worried about how pregnancy might affect Awinja’s blossoming career, especially since she was one of the show’s breakout stars.

His disappointment, she stressed, was rooted in care - reflecting his sense of duty as a mentor who wanted the best for his team.

Jackie Vike, however, embraced motherhood wholeheartedly, welcoming her son in June 2017.

Today, she continues to thrive both as a mother and as an actress, balancing the two with resilience and grace.