This video of a curvy ‘Estlando babe’ putting on a show in a club has sparked reactions online

Saturday, September 6, 2025 - A video of a bold and curvy slay queen entertaining revelers in a popular club in Nairobi’s Estlands area has lit up social media.
In the viral video, the slay queen who was rocking a
figure-hugging mini dress and unapologetic confidence, delivered jaw-dropping
dance moves that had the crowd - and social media - buzzing.
But the moment wasn’t without drama: a near wardrobe
malfunction had her tugging at her dress mid-performance, adding a cheeky twist
to her already unforgettable routine.
They say Estlands’ babes don’t joke when it comes to
partying and this video proves it.
Watch the video HERE>>>
