REVEALED!! Fresh details emerge on the LADY suing SAMIDOH, she is KUI WANGUI and has links to State House through DENNIS ITUMBI







Friday, September 5, 2025 - The legal storm surrounding Mugithi star, Samuel Muchoki alias Samidoh, has taken a dramatic twist after fresh details emerged about the woman suing him for alleged assault in the United States.

Insiders claim the woman, identified as Kui Wangu, has a history of framing men in America in similar cases, raising questions about her credibility.

At the same time, UDA digital strategist Dennis Itumbi has been dragged into the saga, with claims that he secretly financed the complainant in a bid to destroy Samidoh’s career.

Sources link this alleged move to Samidoh’s past criticism of Government policies and his open support for former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

Further reports claim the woman suffers from bipolar disorder and had been aggressively pursuing the singer, even expressing a desperate desire to have his child.

An explosive message purportedly from someone close to the woman has surfaced, allegedly sent to blogger Sue Gacambi, adding another twist to the unfolding scandal.

The Kenyan DAILY POST