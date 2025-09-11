Rapper KING KAKA opens up for the first time about break up with NANA OWITI - “Machungu tulishamaliza”

Thursday, September 11, 2025 - Rapper King Kaka, whose real name is Kennedy Ombima, has broken his silence following his separation from longtime partner Nana Owiti.
The celebrity couple, who parted ways in December 2024 after
13 years of marriage, had announced their decision through a heartfelt joint
statement, pledging to co-parent their three children with love and mutual
respect.
In a candid YouTube conversation with politician, Karen
Nyamu, on September 10th, 2025, King Kaka shared that while the
relationship chapter has closed, their parenting journey continues with grace.
“Machungu tulishamaliza. Tunacoparent vizuri,” he
said, adding that he was looking forward to spending the weekend with his
children.
“Hata this weekend niko na watoto. Tuko easy.”
When asked about Nana’s current relationship status, King
Kaka responded with tact: “Ako na maisha yake na mimi niko na yangu… Vile
yeye pia hajui yangu.”
The statement underscored the respectful boundaries they’ve
set as they each pursue individual goals.
Their separation, though met with public curiosity, has been
handled with dignity.
Fans, who have followed their journey closely on social
media, have expressed both concern and admiration for how the two have managed
the transition.
