Rapper KING KAKA opens up for the first time about break up with NANA OWITI - “Machungu tulishamaliza”





Thursday, September 11, 2025 - Rapper King Kaka, whose real name is Kennedy Ombima, has broken his silence following his separation from longtime partner Nana Owiti.

The celebrity couple, who parted ways in December 2024 after 13 years of marriage, had announced their decision through a heartfelt joint statement, pledging to co-parent their three children with love and mutual respect.

In a candid YouTube conversation with politician, Karen Nyamu, on September 10th, 2025, King Kaka shared that while the relationship chapter has closed, their parenting journey continues with grace.

“Machungu tulishamaliza. Tunacoparent vizuri,” he said, adding that he was looking forward to spending the weekend with his children.

“Hata this weekend niko na watoto. Tuko easy.”

When asked about Nana’s current relationship status, King Kaka responded with tact: “Ako na maisha yake na mimi niko na yangu… Vile yeye pia hajui yangu.”

The statement underscored the respectful boundaries they’ve set as they each pursue individual goals.

Their separation, though met with public curiosity, has been handled with dignity.

Fans, who have followed their journey closely on social media, have expressed both concern and admiration for how the two have managed the transition.