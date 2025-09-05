RAILA's well-endowed sister, RUTH ODINGA’s assets cause a commotion at the 2025 Superchoice brand awards (VIDEO)







Friday, September 5, 2025 - The 2025 Superchoice Brand Awards took an unexpected turn after Ruth Odinga, sister to ODM leader, Raila Odinga, stole the show with her striking appearance.

Ruth, who was among the high-profile guests at the glamorous event, left the audience buzzing when she stepped onto the stage.

Dressed in a colorful kitenge outfit, her well-endowed figure instantly became the center of attention, sparking murmurs and excitement among attendees.

A video from the event has since gone viral, with netizens flooding social media to share mixed reactions, some praising her confidence and elegance, while others simply marveled at the attention she commanded.

Watch the video below.

RUTH ODINGA at the 2025 Superchoice brand awards pic.twitter.com/nI9384NyaW — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) September 5, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST