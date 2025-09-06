PSV matatu torched after knocking down a boda boda rider in Luanda (PHOTOs)

Saturday, September 6, 2025 - Tension gripped Luanda town after violent confrontations broke out between residents and police, following a fatal accident involving a boda boda rider.
Angered by the incident, irate locals torched a PSV matatu, sparking
running battles with law enforcement officers.
Police were forced to lob teargas to disperse the crowds as
the unrest escalated.
Shops closed and transport was brought to a standstill,
leaving many travelers stranded.
The incident comes amid rising cases of boda boda riders
taking the law into their own hands.
See photo of the torched matatu below.
0 Comments