PSV matatu torched after knocking down a boda boda rider in Luanda (PHOTOs)





Saturday, September 6, 2025 - Tension gripped Luanda town after violent confrontations broke out between residents and police, following a fatal accident involving a boda boda rider.

Angered by the incident, irate locals torched a PSV matatu, sparking running battles with law enforcement officers.

Police were forced to lob teargas to disperse the crowds as the unrest escalated.

Shops closed and transport was brought to a standstill, leaving many travelers stranded.

The incident comes amid rising cases of boda boda riders taking the law into their own hands.

See photo of the torched matatu below.