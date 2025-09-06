PSV matatu torched after knocking down a boda boda rider in Luanda (PHOTOs)



Saturday, September 6, 2025 - Tension gripped Luanda town after violent confrontations broke out between residents and police, following a fatal accident involving a boda boda rider.

Angered by the incident, irate locals torched a PSV matatu, sparking running battles with law enforcement officers.

Police were forced to lob teargas to disperse the crowds as the unrest escalated.

Shops closed and transport was brought to a standstill, leaving many travelers stranded.

The incident comes amid rising cases of boda boda riders taking the law into their own hands.

See photo of the torched matatu below.




The Kenyan DAILY POST
Tags

Post a Comment

0 Comments