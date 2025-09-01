LEAKED! Former Lamu Senator ANWAR LOITIPTIP busted in student’s hostel wearing only a boxer (VIDEO)





Monday, September 1, 2025 - Former Lamu Senator Anwar Loitiptip has once again found himself at the center of controversy after a leaked video captured him inside a student’s hostel, wearing only a boxer.

The video shows the ex-Senator relaxing in the hostel after visiting a young college lady for what sources claim was “some good time.”





Reports further indicate that Loitiptip had hooked up with the lady through a dating site before making his way to her room.

According to reports, Loitiptip has been frequenting student hostels for escapades with campus ladies.





This is not the first time Loitiptip has been linked to scandals involving women.

His highly publicized relationship with Saumu Mbuvi, daughter of former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko, ended bitterly amid allegations of infidelity and violence.

Watch the leaked video HERE>>>