Hawa Watakugongea! Netizens react to a video of bold slay queens getting cozy in a Nairobi club (WATCH)







Saturday, September 13, 2025 - A viral video of two bold slay queens getting cozy in a packed Nairobi club has set social media ablaze.

The duo, clearly unbothered by the crowd’s attention, danced intimately and confidently, sparking a wave of reactions online.

While some praised their carefree vibe and chemistry, others - especially men - joked that they weren’t just dancing but could “steal your girlfriend,” pointing to a rising visibility of lesbian couples in the city’s nightlife.

Scenes like this are becoming increasingly common in Nairobi’s club culture, reflecting a shift toward more open expressions of boldness on the dance floor.

Watch the video or HERE>>>

The Kenyan DAILY POST