Hawa Watakugongea! Netizens react to a video of bold slay queens getting cozy in a Nairobi club (WATCH)

Saturday, September 13, 2025 - A viral video of two bold slay queens getting cozy in a packed Nairobi club has set social media ablaze.
The duo, clearly unbothered by the crowd’s attention, danced
intimately and confidently, sparking a wave of reactions online.
While some praised their carefree vibe and chemistry, others
- especially men - joked that they weren’t just dancing but could “steal your
girlfriend,” pointing to a rising visibility of lesbian couples in the city’s
nightlife.
Scenes like this are becoming increasingly common in
Nairobi’s club culture, reflecting a shift toward more open expressions of
boldness on the dance floor.
Hawa Watakugongea..... pic.twitter.com/F2ORnIKJuA— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) September 13, 2025
