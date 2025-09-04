“Fear Men!” Newlywed journalist busted in steamy affair with maid (PHOTOs)





Thursday, September 4, 2025 - Daily Monitor journalist and social media personality Gabriel Buule has been thrust into the spotlight after his wife, Joan Mulungi, reportedly kicked him out over an alleged affair with their maid.

According to sources, Joan, who only recently tied the knot with Buule, returned home unexpectedly on the fateful day and allegedly found her husband in a compromising position with the house help.

The shocking discovery is said to have marked the end of their short-lived marriage, leaving Joan devastated.

News of the scandal has quickly spread across social media, where Buule is a familiar figure, sparking heated debates and criticism over his conduct.

Many have expressed disappointment, while others noted the irony of his downfall coming so soon after his celebrated wedding.





Below are photos of the couple during better times.