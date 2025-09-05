Cheeky MUMAMA flaunting her ‘melons’ while having a good time in a Nairobi club causes a stir online (VIDEO)

Friday, September 5, 2025 - A viral video of a bold middle-aged woman popularly known as a mumama having a good time in a Nairobi club has sparked mixed reactions online.
Clad in a daring outfit that left little to
the imagination, she moved with bold, carefree energy, unbothered by the stares
and attention her look attracted.
While some netizens criticized her revealing
attire - arguing it was too much for a woman of her age – others celebrated
her unapologetic spirit and self-expression.
Many hailed her confidence and spirit, calling
it a true expression of freedom.
Dressed to...... pic.twitter.com/IrPBG0C8zy— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) September 5, 2025
The Kenyan DAILY POST
