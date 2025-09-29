Bishop KIENGEI’s former side chick, DAMA’s baby daddy finally unmasked days after giving birth - He is a wealthy businessman from Githunguri (PHOTOs)







Monday, September 29, 2025 - The identity of Dama’s baby daddy, the city businesswoman once linked to a steamy affair with Bishop Ben Kiengei, has finally been revealed, just days after she welcomed a bouncing baby girl.

According to Gatundu North MP, Elijah Kururia, the man behind Dama’s pregnancy is none other than Samuel Kiarie Kairu, popularly known as Baba Talia, a wealthy businessman from Githunguri.

Kairu, despite his vast wealth and deep political connections, has always preferred to keep a low profile.

But thanks to MP Kururia’s unexpected revelation, his name is now at the center of online discussions.

Dama, who shot to the limelight after being exposed as Bishop Kiengei’s alleged side chick, had done everything possible to conceal the identity of her baby daddy.

However, with the MP spilling the beans, all speculation has been put to rest.

For weeks, social media users had linked her newborn to various prominent figures, including politicians and clergy, but it turns out the father is a little-known tycoon from Githunguri, not the big names being thrown around.

See his photos below.

