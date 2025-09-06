Before you marry her, do this first - Man’s marriage advice goes viral and sparks reactions (LOOK)







Saturday, September 6, 2025 - In a now-viral Facebook post, Awuzie Franklin shared a piece of relationship advice that’s sparked lively debate online.

He urged men to introduce their potential life partners to close female relatives - specifically their mother or sister - before tying the knot.

“Let her spend a weekend with them to see if she can relate well,” he wrote, calling it a crucial step in courtship.

The idea? Family dynamics reveal a lot, and compatibility with loved ones can be a telling sign of long-term harmony.

It’s old-school wisdom with a modern twist - and people are talking.





The Kenyan DAILY POST