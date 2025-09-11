Baringo woman, JEPKOSGEI CHEMOIWA, named Africa’s best teacher (PHOTOs)







Thursday, September 11, 2025 - Jepkosgei Chemoiwa, a Mathematics and Physics teacher at Emining Boys High School in Mogotio, Baringo County, has been named Africa’s best teacher by UNESCO’s International Institute for Capacity Building.

She clinched the prestigious African Union (AU) Continental Teacher Prize, beating educators from across the continent.

The award celebrates exceptional teachers who demonstrate innovation, commitment, and impact in their schools and communities.





Criteria include student performance, peer support, moral integrity and community influence.

Chemoiwa, a graduate of Egerton University, has taught at Emining for 15 years.

Speaking on Wednesday, September 10th, she revealed that her nomination came from the Teachers Service Commission (TSC), recognizing her efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic.





In 2020, she championed online learning in remote parts of Baringo, ensuring students continued their education despite limited resources.

“Up to this far, I thank God for being declared the winner.”

“I never imagined I would win,” Chemoiwa said.

“In May, I received a call from TSC informing me of the nomination.”





Her win has sparked celebration at Emining Boys, with colleagues praising her dedication and calling her an inspiration to educators across Africa.

“She was so committed and dedicated to this noble task. She has put our school on the global stage,” said one teacher.

Chemoiwa is scheduled to formally receive the award next month at a ceremony in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.