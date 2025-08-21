Yes, that is me 11 years ago with my wife and her friend - MOSRIRIA speaks on his viral PHOTO looking tipsy (LOOK)





Thursday, August 21, 2025 - Nairobi County Environment Chief Officer Geoffrey Mosiria has finally broken his silence after an old photo of him partying hard in a club went viral.

The pic, which resurfaced online, shows a visibly tipsy Mosiria sandwiched between two ladies and Kenyans couldn’t stop talking.

Mosiria admitted the photo was taken over 11 years ago while he was still in university and one of the women in the photo was his then-girlfriend, now his wife, proof that sherehe can still lead to happily-ever-after.

“By God’s grace, we are still walking this journey together, stronger than ever,” he wrote.

Mosiria also used the throwback to drop some relationship wisdom.

According to him, marriage isn’t about rushing or appearances, but about finding a true friend and teammate to build life with.

And for those wondering about his party habits today? The former “Sherehe General” announced that he has since retired from the drinking scene.

“Sherehe tulipiga, tuka-graduate. Now I’m a retired general — na pombe zii,” he quipped.