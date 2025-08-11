The moment a scammer was cornered by angry fans in Kasarani stadium for selling fake tickets (VIDEO)

Monday, August 11, 2025 - A middle-aged man narrowly escaped a violent beating after being cornered by angry football fans at Kasarani Stadium for allegedly selling fake tickets.
The incident occurred on Sunday as thousands of fans
gathered to cheer Kenya’s national team, Harambee Stars, in their highly
anticipated match against Morocco.
The scammer reportedly camped outside the stadium, offering
counterfeit tickets to unsuspecting supporters eager to witness the game.
However, the scheme unraveled when some fans realized they
had been duped and raised the alarm.
Captured in the viral videos, enraged fans are seen
surrounding the man, raining down kicks and punches as he desperately pleads
for mercy.
Despite his attempts to explain himself, the fury of the
crowd was relentless, highlighting the intense frustration felt by those who
were defrauded of their hard-earned money.
The police later intervened, rescuing the man from the angry
mob.
This incident has reignited calls for tighter security
measures to prevent ticket scams during major sporting events.
Kenyans at Kasarani Stadium decided to have a “peaceful negotiation” with a patriotic citizen who had decided to live off soft life out of other people’s hard earned money. pic.twitter.com/QguaZq9pm8— Kamau (@kamau_k7) August 10, 2025
He was later taken to an open ground and shown chamtema kuni after dodging an angry mob like he’s auditioning for a Kenyan remake of Fast & Furious.— Kamau (@kamau_k7) August 10, 2025
No real damage was done. Just “massage kidogo” and redirection to a new career plan, probably selling smokie mayai by Monday. pic.twitter.com/ljdj03JbwN
