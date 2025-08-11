The moment a scammer was cornered by angry fans in Kasarani stadium for selling fake tickets (VIDEO)







Monday, August 11, 2025 - A middle-aged man narrowly escaped a violent beating after being cornered by angry football fans at Kasarani Stadium for allegedly selling fake tickets.

The incident occurred on Sunday as thousands of fans gathered to cheer Kenya’s national team, Harambee Stars, in their highly anticipated match against Morocco.

The scammer reportedly camped outside the stadium, offering counterfeit tickets to unsuspecting supporters eager to witness the game.

However, the scheme unraveled when some fans realized they had been duped and raised the alarm.

Captured in the viral videos, enraged fans are seen surrounding the man, raining down kicks and punches as he desperately pleads for mercy.

Despite his attempts to explain himself, the fury of the crowd was relentless, highlighting the intense frustration felt by those who were defrauded of their hard-earned money.

The police later intervened, rescuing the man from the angry mob.

This incident has reignited calls for tighter security measures to prevent ticket scams during major sporting events.

Kenyans at Kasarani Stadium decided to have a “peaceful negotiation” with a patriotic citizen who had decided to live off soft life out of other people’s hard earned money. pic.twitter.com/QguaZq9pm8 — Kamau (@kamau_k7) August 10, 2025

He was later taken to an open ground and shown chamtema kuni after dodging an angry mob like he’s auditioning for a Kenyan remake of Fast & Furious.



No real damage was done. Just “massage kidogo” and redirection to a new career plan, probably selling smokie mayai by Monday. pic.twitter.com/ljdj03JbwN — Kamau (@kamau_k7) August 10, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST