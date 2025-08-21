The hilarious moment an insecure LADY blocked her boyfriend from hugging her well-endowed friend (WATCH)







Thursday, August 21, 2025 - Some women will go to great lengths to make sure their boyfriends don’t get a little too close to their female friends - especially if the friend happens to be more attractive or well-endowed.

It’s a natural instinct for some ladies to mark their territory when out in public with their partners, and a now-viral video captures this perfectly.

In the clip, a young couple bumps into the lady’s curvy friend.

While the girlfriend greets her warmly with a hug, things take a comedic twist when the boyfriend attempts to do the same.

Quick as lightning, the girlfriend blocks him - making sure not even a handshake slips through.

To top it all off, she doesn’t stop at just blocking the hug.

As her friend walks away, she literally hops on her boyfriend’s back to stop him from turning around and sneaking a glance.

Netizens were left in stitches, hilariously nicknaming her the “Defense Minister” - a title she more than earned with her no-nonsense, full-force tactics to guard her relationship.

Watch the video.

Defence Minister saved her relationship 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/26fdZH5nU9 — Mike Sonko (@MikeSonko) August 20, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST