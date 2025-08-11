Stay away bro, she is dangerous - Man warned after his girlfriend went berserk over this viral cheating prank (VIDEO)







Monday, August 11, 2025 - Netizens are urging a man to rethink his relationship after his girlfriend’s fiery reaction to a cheating prank went viral.

In the clip, the man is seen standing outside his car, seemingly chatting with a stunning woman - who turns out to be just a mannequin.

The moment his girlfriend spots them, she storms over wielding an umbrella, delivering a blow that sends the mannequin’s head flying.

Even after realizing it was a prank, she chases him, seething, until she trips and falls.

Then the guy helps her up, attempting to calm her down.

The video has sparked mixed reactions with netizens sympathizing with the lady while others warn her temper is a red flag.

