SHOCKING twist!! Businessman’s ex-wife emerges as prime suspect in his brutal murder - Detectives trace evidence from her phone







Thursday, August 21, 2025 - Police investigating the brutal murder of a prominent businessman made a breakthrough after uncovering incriminating evidence from his ex-wife’s mobile phone.

The businessman, who was earlier believed to have been the victim of a robbery gone wrong, was in fact the target of a cold-blooded, well-orchestrated killing.

Detectives ruled out robbery after confiscating the ex-wife’s phone and stumbling upon damning communications.

Shockingly, messages retrieved from the device revealed chilling exchanges between the woman and suspected hired killers.

The killers were boldly demanding payment for “a job well done,” completely unaware that their messages were being read by detectives who had already seized the phone.

As they say, fear women!!!

The Kenyan DAILY POST