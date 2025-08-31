SETH MWABE the 26-year-old University drop out who was arrested for hacking and stealing Ksh11.4M was once celebrated for winning hacking competitions (PHOTOs!)





Sunday, August 31, 2025 - Seth Mwabe, the 26-year-old former Meru University student who has been arrested for hacking and stealing Ksh 11.4M from a Kenyan firm, was once celebrated as a budding tech genius.

In 2018, he won a hackathon at the institution and later clinched another victory in 2019 in a competition sponsored by a local bank.

Mwabe was arrested on August 30th, 2025, after detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) raided his Tatu City apartment in Kiambu County.

They recovered advanced computer equipment allegedly used to siphon KSh 11.4 million from the company’s systems.

The self-styled IT consultant is expected to face charges under the Computer Misuse and Cybercrimes Act.

His arrest has triggered mixed reactions, with many Kenyans lamenting the lack of opportunities for young innovators and warning that wasted tech talent continues to push brilliant minds into the shadows of cybercrime.