One of the gang members who robbed and stabbed a cop to death in Dandora gunned down - He was a chick magnet in the estate (PHOTOs)





Thursday, August 7, 2025 - One of the thugs behind the brutal robbery and murder of a police officer in Dandora has been shot dead by law enforcement officers.

According to an undercover police officer, the slain suspect was part of a ruthless gang that ambushed and fatally stabbed a police officer identified as Gitonga, who was reportedly off-duty at the time.

The officer was attacked while resisting a robbery attempt, and the incident sparked a major manhunt.

The suspect was gunned down during a sting operation by DCI detectives, who had been trailing him for days and a pistol recovered from him.

The slain thug was well known in the estate, not just for his criminal activities, but also for his charm and street charisma.

The residents described him as a “chick magnet” who enjoyed attention from young women, thanks to his flashy lifestyle and bad-boy image.