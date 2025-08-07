“Married Men Are Suffering!” - Kenyan man shares PHOTO of what his wife cooked after he left her Ksh 750 for food





Thursday, August 7, 2025 - A disgruntled Kenyan man has lit up social media after sharing a photo of the meal his wife prepared for him, despite him leaving her with Ksh 750 in the morning for food.

According to the viral post, the man claims he gave his wife enough money to buy ingredients and make a decent meal, only to come home to a plate of boiled rice.

She didn’t even bother to give him a glass of water.

“Hii ndio food wife amenibakishia after kuacha kshs 750 asubuhi, yaani ata maji siwezi pewa,” he tweeted.

The post has since sparked a fiery debate online, with many men sympathizing with him, while others suggested he might be leaving too little for the daily household budget.

A section of women, on the other hand, cheekily noted that maybe the wife “cooked according to the love she received,” implying deeper issues in the relationship.

Others joked that he should be grateful he even got a meal, while some encouraged him to do the cooking himself next time.