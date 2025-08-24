Madagascar Shatters Kenya’s CHAN Dream in Penalty Heartbreak

This game, the first time Kenya had ever advanced to the knockout round, was a national phenomenon. The analytical appeal was enormous, with review pages of the best betting sites in Goal Kenya tracking the game extensively. The amount of attention from such sites indicated the interest of the public in the tactical complexity of a game where a solid host is matched against an experienced tournament team.

A Game of Two Halves and Extra Time Suffering

As forecast by pre-match statistics, the game was a compelling, strategic game. The game was goalless at the half-time interval. The stalemate was then blasted wide open after just three minutes of the second half. Defence Alphonce Omija sent the home 36,000 crowd wild as he beat everyone in the air to head in a Boniface Muchiri free-kick and give Kenya a 1-0 lead in the 48th minute. The Harambee Stars doubled their advantage just minutes later through Ryan Ogam, but his goal was chalked off by VAR for a foul in the build-up, something that would eventually be the turning point.

Madagascar, demonstrating the mental resilience that has become the hallmark of their tournament, fought back into the game. Their resolve was rewarded in the 69th minute when a box handball by Kenya's Lewis Bandi resulted in a penalty. Fenohasina Razafimaro scored confidently from the penalty, silencing the home fans and leveling the game 1-1. Both teams failed to score a winner in desperate efforts during the rest of regular time and in a cliffhanging 30 minutes of extra time.

The Decisive Shootout

At 1-1, the fate of the two nations was in the hands of a penalty shootout. The drama was at hand as Madagascar remained cool-headed. The man of the night for Kenya, Alphonce Omija, only to be the baddie, took the last, and decisive, penalty wide of the post. His mistake secured the 4-3 penalty shootout win for Madagascar and guaranteed the visitors a place in the semi-finals.

Final Score: Kenya 1 - 1 Madagascar

Penalty Shootout: Madagascar won 4-3

Kenya Goalscorer: Alphonce Omija (48')

Madagascar Goalscorer: Fenohasina Razafimaro (69' pen)

Man of the Match: Alpha Onyango (Kenya)

A Gallant Campaign Ends

While the loss was a bitter pill for the players and the tens of thousands of anxiously waiting supporters, Kenya's inaugural CHAN campaign was an unequivocal success. The team's defensive solidity, in which they conceded just two goals in five matches, and their ability to cope under pressure earned them plaudits all around.

For Madagascar, the fairy tale continues. Their victory was a testament to their experience and composure on the biggest stage. With bronze won in the 2022 tournament, The Barea now advance to the semi-finals, cementing themselves as being one of the most competitive and resilient teams in the tournament.