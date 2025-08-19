Kenyan LADY sparks hilarious reactions with a confession on how women struggle to introduce boyfriends to their brothers – ‘Ni Ngumu’ (VIDEO)







Tuesday, August 19, 2025 - A Kenyan lady has set social media buzzing after her viral video claiming that “the hardest thing for a woman is introducing her boyfriend to her brother.”

Her lighthearted confession quickly opened the floodgates of debate online, with men flocking to the comments to admit that they rarely see eye-to-eye with their sisters’ boyfriends.

Several confessed they only bother to know about their sisters’ partners once marriage is on the table.

“When he’s just a boyfriend, he doesn’t matter. After marriage, maybe we’ll talk,” one man wrote.

Even more shocking, some men disclosed that despite their sisters being married, they’ve never really taken time to know their brothers-in-law - highlighting just how distant those relationships can be.

The viral moment has now sparked a larger cultural conversation on whether brothers are simply protective of their sisters, or they deliberately keep their distance until things become “official”?

The Kenyan DAILY POST