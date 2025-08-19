Bibi ya Wenyewe Ni Sumu!! KIBET killed for having an affair with someone’s wife - Close friends demand justice







Tuesday, August 19, 2025 - A young man identified as Kibet has reportedly died after being poisoned in what friends allege was punishment for having an affair with another man’s wife.

According to reports, Kibet was lured to Kisumu under the pretext of a business deal by a friend, where his food was allegedly poisoned.

Doctors later confirmed that the cause of his death was poisoning, fueling speculation that his illicit relationship may have been the motive behind the gruesome plot.

Kibet’s sudden death has left his close friends in shock, many of whom have taken to social media to mourn him while demanding swift justice.

One heartbroken friend wrote: “Kibet, I’m devastated that you’re no longer here. We had planned to meet this Thursday, a meeting that will now only exist in memory. May God protect us from those who pretend to be our friends while secretly plotting harm. If only we had cancelled that deadly Kisumu journey…”

Another close associate warned:“Men, kindly avoid romantic involvement with someone’s wife. Kinaeza kuramba vibaya sana.”

The Kenyan DAILY POST