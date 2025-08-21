KAMBA man sentenced to 20 years in prison for shooting Kenya Power staff with arrow over ‘avocado tree’





Thursday, August 21, 2025 - A Machakos court has sentenced a man to 20 years in prison after he shot a Kenya Power staff member with an arrow while on duty.

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) confirmed on Thursday, August 21st, that Kioko Kavita was found guilty of attempting to unlawfully cause the death of Esau Ogutu Mbadi, who was attacked on June 7, 2024, at Kithendu village in Yatta Sub-County.

According to court documents, Mbadi was part of a Kenya Power team dispatched to prune trees interfering with electricity lines in the area.

When they arrived at Kavita’s home, they identified an avocado tree disrupting power supply.

The officials explained the risk posed by the tree, but Kavita refused to cooperate and allegedly threatened them.

Witnesses testified that Kavita retreated into his house, returned armed with bows and arrows, and shot Mbadi in the abdomen.

The victim was rushed to Matuu Level 4 Hospital, where he underwent surgery to remove the lodged arrow.

Delivering judgment, Principal Magistrate Paul Wechuli said evidence from five prosecution witnesses proved Kavita intended to kill.

“His actions went beyond preparation. He carefully placed an arrow on a bow and shot at the complainant with clear intent to cause death,” the magistrate ruled.

The court also heard that Kavita attempted to fire a second arrow before being restrained.

Wechuli described the act as “unfortunate and barbaric,” noting that Mbadi was only performing his duty to restore electricity.

Kavita will serve 20 years in prison for the offence.