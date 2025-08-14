GACHAGUA cuts short his month-long US tour - Sets Ksh 13,000-per-person farewell dinner as he returns to Kenya







Thursday, August 14, 2025 - Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has announced that he has cut short his month-long tour of the United States of America to focus on the upcoming by-elections.

Taking to his X account, Gachagua informed his supporters that he was unable to visit the remaining scheduled states as planned.

“I regret being unable to visit the scheduled remaining States since I need to get back home to join our party in preparation for the upcoming by-elections in various parts of our country,” Gachagua said.

“I am sorry to cut my trip short; my profound apologies to the organizers and Kenyans whom I were to meet; the same has been rescheduled to early next year,” he added.

Gachagua is set to host an exclusive farewell dinner in Tewksbury, Massachusetts alongside his wife, Pastor Dorcas, as he plans to return to the country.

The dinner is scheduled for August 17 and each guest has to part with Ksh 12, 900.

Details of the dinner were shared on DCP party social media handles, sparking mixed reactions online.

