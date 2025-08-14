GACHAGUA cuts short his month-long US tour - Sets Ksh 13,000-per-person farewell dinner as he returns to Kenya

Thursday, August 14, 2025 - Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has announced that he has cut short his month-long tour of the United States of America to focus on the upcoming by-elections.
Taking to his X account, Gachagua informed his supporters
that he was unable to visit the remaining scheduled states as planned.
“I regret being unable to visit the scheduled remaining
States since I need to get back home to join our party in preparation for the
upcoming by-elections in various parts of our country,” Gachagua said.
“I am sorry to cut my trip short; my profound apologies to
the organizers and Kenyans whom I were to meet; the same has been rescheduled
to early next year,” he added.
Gachagua is set to host an exclusive farewell dinner in
Tewksbury, Massachusetts alongside his wife, Pastor Dorcas, as he plans to
return to the country.
The dinner is scheduled for August 17 and each guest has to
part with Ksh 12, 900.
Details of the dinner were shared on DCP party social media handles, sparking mixed reactions online.
