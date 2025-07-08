We will use this VIDEO in future during dowry negotiations - Netizens react to viral video of Slay Queen getting wild in club (WATCH)

Tuesday, July 8, 2025 - A viral video of a stunning slay queen enjoying herself at a popular city club has sparked intense debate among netizens.
In the clip, the skimpily dressed beauty is seen dancing
energetically alongside another lady, her suggestive moves and carefree
attitude - likely fueled by a few drinks - grabbing everyone’s attention.
While some praised her confidence and free spirit, others
expressed concern, warning that such videos could resurface later in life and
affect her reputation, especially when she decides to settle down.
Critics argued that such wild displays might turn off
potential suitors, branding her as someone who “belongs to the streets” and
possibly unsuitable for serious relationships or marriage.
Watch the video below.
We will use this VIDEO in future during dowry negotiations 😆😆😆😆 pic.twitter.com/9gKGu22RWQ— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) July 9, 2025
