Trending! This embarrassing moment during the burial of a police officer has left Kenyans talking - Nothing seems to be working in the country! (VIDEO)







Monday, July 7, 2025 - An awkward moment during the burial of a Kenyan police officer has gone viral, sparking humorous reactions from netizens.

In the video, officers stood solemnly by the grave, ready to perform the traditional gun salute.

However, confusion arose when they waited for a cue from a saxophonist to proceed.

The musician attempted to signal the start, but seemingly failed - either due to a faulty instrument or human error.

The botched coordination left viewers puzzled and amused, with many joking online that "nothing seems to work in Ruto’s government," turning the solemn occasion into a trending topic.

Watch the video below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST