State House official responds to Archbishop JACKSON OLE SAPIT’s criticism of RUTO’s Ksh 1.2 billion church project







Saturday, July 5, 2025 - Archbishop Jackson Ole Sapit’s public questioning of the ongoing church construction at State House has triggered a detailed response from Dennis Itumbi, Digital Strategist and Head of Creative Economy at the Office of the President.

On Friday, July 4th, Ole Sapit questioned whether President William Ruto would serve as the Bishop of the new church, expressing concerns about the intertwining of political and religious institutions.

He emphasized that religious sanctuaries should remain independent of State influence to avoid sectarian conflict and preserve the Constitution’s secular spirit.

In response, Itumbi on Saturday issued a lengthy statement asserting that by tradition and historical context, the Archbishop of the Anglican Church - currently Ole Sapit - should be the State House church’s bishop.

“By tradition, geography, and divine proximity, you already are,” Itumbi wrote.

He explained that during colonial rule, the British constructed State House alongside a chapel and allocated nearby land - now known as Archbishopbourne - for the Anglican Archbishop.

This proximity, he argued, positioned the Archbishop as the President’s spiritual adviser.

The debate follows a report that a Ksh 1.2 billion, 8,000-seat mega-church is under construction at State House.

President Ruto confirmed the project and said he is funding it personally.

"I'm not using government money, I'm using my own money.”

“I'll take you soon we go worship there...” he explained.