State House official responds to Archbishop JACKSON OLE SAPIT’s criticism of RUTO’s Ksh 1.2 billion church project

Saturday, July 5, 2025 - Archbishop Jackson Ole Sapit’s public questioning of the ongoing church construction at State House has triggered a detailed response from Dennis Itumbi, Digital Strategist and Head of Creative Economy at the Office of the President.
On Friday, July 4th, Ole Sapit questioned whether
President William Ruto would serve as the Bishop of the new church, expressing
concerns about the intertwining of political and religious institutions.
He emphasized that religious sanctuaries should remain
independent of State influence to avoid sectarian conflict and preserve the
Constitution’s secular spirit.
In response, Itumbi on Saturday issued a lengthy statement
asserting that by tradition and historical context, the Archbishop of the
Anglican Church - currently Ole Sapit - should be the State House church’s
bishop.
“By tradition, geography, and divine proximity, you already
are,” Itumbi wrote.
He explained that during colonial rule, the British
constructed State House alongside a chapel and allocated nearby land - now
known as Archbishopbourne - for the Anglican Archbishop.
This proximity, he argued, positioned the Archbishop as the
President’s spiritual adviser.
The debate follows a report that a Ksh 1.2 billion,
8,000-seat mega-church is under construction at State House.
President Ruto confirmed the project and said he is funding
it personally.
"I'm not using government money, I'm using my own
money.”
“I'll take you soon we go worship there...” he explained.
0 Comments