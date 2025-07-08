SHOCK as it emerges that KARANGU MURAYA’s estranged wife, TRIZAH, almost died a few days ago while attempting to get rid of another man’s pregnancy - Men are very opportunistic





Tuesday, July 8, 2025 - Social media is buzzing after explosive details emerged surrounding Trizah, the estranged wife of popular Kikuyu gospel artist and philanthropist Karangu Muraya.

According to close sources, Trizah allegedly came close to losing her life just days ago while attempting to secretly get rid of a pregnancy believed to be fathered by another man.

The incident, which reportedly occurred at a "private facility", was kept under wraps until insiders leaked the story, claiming that complications during the procedure nearly turned fatal.

Trizah posted a photo on a hospital bed on July 4th and informed her fans that her Facebook page was under the admin’s control.

However, she didn’t disclose the illness, leaving many guessing.

It is now emerging that she was admitted in hospital after she developed complications while attempting to get rid of the pregnancy.

Word has it that she fell pregnant for another man during the short period she parted ways with Karangu Muraya.

However, the identity of the man behind the terminated pregnancy remains a mystery, with some sources claiming that it is her makeup artist.

