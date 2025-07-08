Hata wale hamunipendi, niko na Nyash…mtado? - Kenyan slay queen brags as she flaunts her curves (VIDEO)







Tuesday, July 8, 2025 - A well-endowed Kenyan content creator has sparked a social media frenzy after clapping back at her critics with a bold and cheeky video.

Channeling controversial Pastor Ng’ang’a’s infamous rants, the stunning influencer dismissed her haters, saying she doesn’t care if they dislike her because she “has an ID.”

She then turned around to flaunt her curves confidently.

In a provocative twist, she told teachers to block her, implying she doesn’t need education - her beauty and curves are enough to open doors.

The video has sparked mixed reactions online.

While some netizens admired her confidence and unapologetic attitude, others slammed her message, calling it irresponsible and a poor example for young girls by downplaying the value of education in favor of fleeting physical appeal.

Watch the video.

Hata wale hamunipendi, niko na Nyash…mtado? pic.twitter.com/c4MqxKvzpq — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) July 9, 2025

