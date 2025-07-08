Fine whisky and sumptuous meal! ATWOLI shares PHOTO having great moments with his friends at his beach house in Kilifi as workers continue to suffer





Tuesday, July 8, 2025 - While thousands of Kenyan workers brave tough economic times, inflation, and job uncertainty, COTU Secretary General Francis Atwoli is living large and proudly showing it off.

In a photo that has sparked mixed reactions online, Atwoli is seen lounging at his luxurious beach house in Kilifi, enjoying fine whisky and a sumptuous meal in the company of close friends.

Dressed in an expensive Adidas polo shirt, the outspoken unionist appears completely at ease.

The post was captioned simply: “Having lunch at Bofa Ocean View Home in Kilifi with my brother in law John Mwai Andiwo MPESA,”.

But while the veteran union boss may be enjoying the coastal breeze and fine whisky, many Kenyans online are not amused, especially at a time when workers across the country are crying foul over low wages, mass layoffs, and skyrocketing costs of living.

See the photo.





