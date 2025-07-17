Bizarre Scene in Marsabit!! Bees surround stolen motorbike, crowd gathers in shock (VIDEOs)







Thursday, July 17, 2025 - Locals in Marsabit town were left stunned after a swarm of bees surrounded a stolen motorbike, drawing huge crowds and halting business in the town center.

According to eyewitnesses, the motorbike had been reported stolen earlier that morning, and just hours later, it mysteriously came to a halt near a busy street as a swarm of bees descended on it.

The insects aggressively hovered around the seat and handlebars, preventing anyone from getting close.

The bizarre incident sparked speculation that the owner might have used witchcraft to recover the stolen motorbike.

Watch the videos.

