“I woke up early to vote for you!” - Mother of the young man killed by NIS officer related to a senior Government official breaks down, sends emotional message to RUTO (VIDEO)







Tuesday, June 24, 2025 – Emotions ran high as the mother of 24-year-old Joe Austine Macharia made a heart-wrenching appeal to President William Ruto, demanding justice for her slain son, who was shot in cold blood by an officer attached to the National Intelligence Service (NIS).

The fatal shooting reportedly took place last week in Thome Estate, where the young man was delivering liquor at a petrol station.

According to police reports, an altercation occurred between Austine and the NIS officer, who then shot him in the head inside a Land Rover Defender.

The officer, believed to be related to a senior Government official, was arrested, arraigned, and released on bond, a move that has sparked fears of a looming cover-up.

In a video that has since gone viral, Austine’s grieving mother is seen in deep anguish, recounting how State agencies have frustrated her efforts to get a postmortem conducted on her son's body.

The exercise, which was scheduled to take place at the City Mortuary, was abruptly halted, with officials claiming they were acting on “orders from above.”

“Mr. President, I woke up early to vote for you. My son was killed by a man I hear is in uniform. You are a parent. If it were your child, would you be denied the right to conduct a postmortem?” she cried out.

Tears streaming down her face, she added, “I just want justice for my son. That’s all I ask. Nothing more.”

Human rights activists have condemned the handling of the case, warning that the alleged interference in the postmortem process is a dangerous sign of impunity at the highest levels.

"I woke up early to vote for you!" - Mother of the young man killed by NIS officer related to a senior Government official breaks down, sends emotional message to RUTO

