How uniformed cops in masks brutalized innocent Kenyans at OTC amid claims that people were being chased away from CBD for bodies to be collected at Quickmart Supermarket (VIDEO)







Friday, June 27, 2025 - A video has emerged showing how masked and uniformed police officers unleashed terror on innocent civilians around Nairobi’s OTC area last night during a violent government crackdown.

In a video shared online, the ruthless cops are seen kicking and whipping Kenyans along the streets, sparking widespread panic.

The terrified Kenyans were forced to raise their hands as a show of surrender as they ran for their dear lives, only to be met with more violence at every turn.

There are claims that the CBD was being ‘cleared’ forcefully to pave way for the collection of bodies at Quickmart Supermarket, where some of the looters who broke into the supermarket during violent protests on Wednesday were killed and the bodies stashed inside.

Human rights groups have condemned the operation, warning that Kenya is sliding into full-blown state brutality.

Watch the video.

Uniformed cops in masks brutalized innocent Kenyans at OTC amid claims that people were being chased away from CBD for bodies to be collected at Quickmart Supermarket pic.twitter.com/e0PZ4HO7HF — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 27, 2025

