Tragedy as IAN MUHINDi is killed by a stray bullet while watching Gen-Z protests from his house balcony in Juja, months after buying a posh Mercedes Benz (PHOTOs)







Friday, June 27, 2025 - A heartbreaking incident has been reported in Juja, where a young man identified as Ian Muhindi lost his life after being struck by a bullet while observing the Gen Z protests from the rooftop of his house on Wednesday.

According to eyewitnesses, Ian was watching the demonstrations unfold from his rooftop in Juja when a bullet hit him directly in the head.

The impact caused him to fall from the rooftop all the way to the ground floor, sustaining life-threatening injuries.

In a desperate attempt to save his life, a friend took Ian’s car keys and rushed him toward Avenue Hospital in Thika.

However, while driving through Witeithie, the vehicle was pelted with stones by a group of protesters.

The driver stopped and explained the emergency situation, prompting the protesters to allow them to proceed.

Unfortunately, he died while receiving treatment at the Kenyatta National Hospital.

Ian was doing well in life and had bought a Mercedes Benz a few months ago, only for his life to be cut short at his prime.

May his soul rest in peace.

