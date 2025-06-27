Secretly recorded video shows police unleashing terror on Mwiki residents during night raid in a brutal Government crackdown (WATCH)







Friday, June 27, 2025 - A secretly recorded video has surfaced online, exposing the terrifying moment police officers stormed Mwiki at night and violently descended on residents in a brutal Government crackdown.

The footage, recorded by a brave resident, captures uniformed officers patrolling dark alleyways and breaking into homes, dragging people out, beating them with batons, and firing teargas indiscriminately.

The raid began around midnight, with entire households targeted in what many are calling a ‘night of state terror’.

The motive behind the operation remains unclear, though some link it to the anti-Government protests on Wednesday.

Watch the video.

Police unleashing terror on Mwiki residents during night raid in a brutal Government crackdown pic.twitter.com/ZCFEm7XbEW — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 27, 2025

