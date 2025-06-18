EXPOSED! This Kenya Premier League referee was among hired goons who attacked Gen Z protestors in Nairobi CBD yesterday (PHOTOs)







Wednesday, June 18, 2025 - A Kenya Premier League referee has been identified among hired goons who violently dispersed Gen Z protesters in Nairobi yesterday.

The demonstrators were demanding the resignation of Deputy Inspector General of Police Eliud Lagat over the death of blogger, Albert Ojwang, in police custody.

The goons, armed with crude weapons and riding motorbikes, were reportedly hired by Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja and mobilized by outspoken ODM youth leader, Gaucho.

One photo even shows the referee posing with Gaucho.

Outraged netizens are now demanding the referee’s immediate suspension and disciplinary action by relevant football authorities.

See the photos below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST