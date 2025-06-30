Outrage as ex-Police Spokesman, CHARLES OWINO, claims mask vendor BONIFACE KARIUKI abused police officer before being shot







Monday, June 30, 2025 - Former Police Spokesperson, Charles Owino, has sparked outrage after claiming that Boniface Kariuki - the hawker who was shot in the head during the anti-police brutality protests in Nairobi - had provoked the officer by allegedly insulting him.

In an interview with Citizen TV, Owino appeared to shift partial blame to the victim, stating, “If you listen to that clip closely, you’ll hear that boy abusing the policeman.”

“But as an officer, you must show restraint… use a rubber bullet.”

He acknowledged that the shooting was regrettable but argued that young officers like Klinzy Baraza, the one accused of firing the shot, may struggle to control their anger.

Owino’s remarks have sparked a backlash from Kenyans online, who see them as tone-deaf and an attempt to justify excessive force. He also appeared to defend Interior CS Kipchumba Murkomen’s controversial shoot-to-kill directive, calling it a response to national disorder, though he admitted Ministers can only issue such orders through formal policy channels.

Kariuki, who was shot on June 17th in Nairobi’s CBD, was declared brain dead on Sunday.

His family says bullet fragments remain lodged in his brain.

The officers involved, Klinzy Baraza Masinde and Duncan Kiprono, have been interdicted and are now in custody as investigations by IPOA continue.