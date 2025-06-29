Lawyer CHEROTIC KOECH heartbroken after a man she has ‘helped build his future’ introduces his girlfriend - “Dust is constant’ (PHOTOs)

Sunday, June 29, 2025 - Cherotich Koech, an advocate of the High Court, has taken to social media to share her heartbreak after a man she believed she’d settle down with introduced his new girlfriend.
This is after the man - identified only as Wakili Ke - shared
cute photos alongside his current partner on Facebook.
Reacting to the photos, Cherotich expressed deep
disappointment, claiming he betrayed her after years of sacrifice.
“I believed in love and sacrifice. I helped him build his
future, only for him to share it with someone else,” she wrote, revealing that
she even paid his university fees.
“Today, he’s posting another girl. Life teaches the hardest
lessons in silence,” she added.
As her emotional post made rounds online, netizens flooded
the comments with support, humor, and a dose of tough love - reminding her,
“dust is constant.”
See her photos below.
