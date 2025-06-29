Commercial activist HANIFA FARSAFI sets up a high-end boutique and buys a Prado (PHOTO)







Sunday, June 29, 2025 - As the conversation around commercial activists hijacking the Gen Z protests to enrich themselves heats up, fresh revelations about Hanifa Farsafi have added fuel to the fire.

The outspoken activist, who has been at the forefront of various online movements, is now reportedly swimming in money.

Sources indicate that Hanifa has quietly launched a high-end fashion boutique in Nairobi and recently gifted herself a brand-new Toyota Prado.

Her boutique, nestled in an upscale part of the city, is said to target elite clientele, offering luxury clothes.

Critics argue that activists like Hanifa have turned what began as a youth-driven call for accountability into personal business opportunities.