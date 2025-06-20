Kikuyu musician BEN GITHAE apologizes to Gen Z over State House visit after being canceled in Mt Kenya - ‘I have surrendered’







Friday, June 20, 2025 - Veteran Kikuyu gospel musician Ben Githae has publicly apologized to Kenyans, especially members of Generation Z, for his recent visit to State House, Nairobi, which triggered a wave of backlash.

Speaking during a radio interview, Githae admitted he had faced intense criticism over the past three weeks following the controversial visit.

“I want to apologize to all Kenyans, especially Gen Z. I have surrendered. Please forgive me if I have wronged you,” he said.

Githae was among a group of Kikuyu musicians, including Karangu Muraya and Samidoh, who met President William Ruto and Deputy President Kithure Kindiki in early May to discuss support for the creative industry.

However, majority of Mt Kenya residents saw the meeting as political PR, accusing the musicians of aligning with the Government during a time of economic hardship.

President Ruto has lost support of the Mt Kenya region following the impeachment of former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

The Kenyan DAILY POST